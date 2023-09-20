Reinvention after retirement

Retirees Sydney and Ildefonso have discovered something more than a new friendship, but also a new love for caring for others, with both currently completing a Certificate III in Individualised Support.

Based in Dandenong and Noble Park respectively, the pair were among the group of new students studying at MAX Solutions in Narre Warren after meeting while competing a computer course.

Sydney said he was inspired to take up a carer role after Anthony Albanese’s plea for retirees to come out of retirement and join the caring workforce, after completing a life-long career in the building trade.

“I went through disability care with my granddaughter,” he said.

“I realised I wanted to make a difference.

“I wanted to make people believe that they matter.”

Sydney said he had started as a volunteer carer, but wanted to receive qualifications.

“I feel I can still be worth something,” he said.

“I want to work until I die.”

Sydney said he enjoyed helping others do simple tasks, like showering, dressing or going to the shops.

“I found retirement isn’t for me,” he said.

“I’ll be 80 when I am qualified.

“It’s a very rewarding job.”

Sydney and Idelfonso regularly meet up at the local library to study together, supporting each other as they work diligently towards their qualifications.

Sydney said their story is an example of never giving up on finding a new passion in life.

“I think everybody should reinvent themselves,” he said.