Pair charged over Dandenong park assault

A man and woman have been charged over allegedly seriously bashing a victim in a Dandenong park on Monday 18 September.

Police say the pair assaulted a 39-year-old Coburg man after a verbal argument on the corner of Clow and Lonsdale streets about 3.20pm.

The victim was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A Doveton man, 35, was arrested at the scene.

He was charged with intentionally causing serious injury in circumstances of gross violence as well as intentionally causing serious injury.

He appeared at Melbourne Magistrates Court on 19 September.

A Dandenong woman, 27, ran from the scene. She was arrested by Greater Dandenong CIU detectives on 20 September.

The woman was charged with affray, common law assault and assault by kicking.

She was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.