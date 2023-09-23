Laying out innovations towards reconciliation

Casey Council is welcoming community members to provide feedback on its draft Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP) 2024/26, which outlines the council’s commitment to reconciliation with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, detailing a range of actions designed to build understanding, commitment, and respect for culture.

Developed by the council’s RAP Working Group, in conjunction with the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community through the annual community ‘Yarn Up’ at the Casey Aboriginal Gathering Place in Doveton, the Innovate RAP will run for two years and includes a range of actions which align to the three pillars of reconciliation set by Reconciliation Australia.

The plan also outlines actions for achieving the council’s vision for reconciliation around recognising the rich culture of its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community, acknowledging the past, working towards a more equitable future and being determined to listen and empower the whole community.

Casey Council administrators chair Noelene Duff PSM said the council is committed to its Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community and recognises the rich and continuous connection which Aboriginal people have with the City of Casey, which is home to about 2395 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community members.

“We recognise reconciliation as a shared responsibility that will shape a better, united tomorrow,” she said.

“Through the development of this RAP, we aspire to build upon the remarkable achievements of the Aboriginal Gathering Place in Doveton and further align our organisation with the goals of reconciliation.”

In-person feedback can also be provided at the following locations

*Aboriginal Gathering Place, 20 Agonis Street, Doveton between 25 September and 13 October from 10am to 4pm, Monday to Friday;

* Wilson Botanic Park, 668 Princes Highway, Berwick on Saturday 30 September from 10.00am to 3.30pm and Friday 6 October from 10am to 3.30 pm; and

* Cranbourne West Community Hub, 4 Flicka Boulevard, Cranbourne West on Monday 2 October from 11am to 3.30 pm.

Consultation closes at 5pm on Friday 13 October.

For more information about the RAP and to provide feedback, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/reconciliation-action-plan