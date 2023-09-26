$285m airport plan for growth

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A $285 million masterplan for Moorabbin Airport has been federally approved.

The revised plan removes a controversial proposal for commercial warehouses in the airport precinct.

“The focus of Moorabbin Airport always was, and always will be, on safe aviation,” Moorabbin Airport Corporation chief executive Paul Ferguson said.

“Our approach for future land use is framed around growth, intent on improving our airspace, flight training and education as well as sustainable aviation infrastructure.”

A net-zero environmental target was set by 2050, with initiatives such as electric and hydrogen engines, increased use of simulators and online learning.

About 40 hectares of land is identified for non-aviation development, such as commercial, industrial and retail operations.

This would “drive employment growth and local community prosperity”, Ferguson said. It forecasts direct and indirect jobs to rise from 16,500 to more than 25,000 by the end of the decade.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King, who approved the plan, said it resolves several “stakeholder concerns” and “paves a strong path for growth”.

An “appalled” Dingley Village Community Association described the plan as “a lose-lose for Dingley Village”.

“It guarantees continued aviation growth with no new measures to combat aircraft noise or number of movements,” a spokesperson said.

“The plan also still supports major development across the whole of the airport site, just not encroaching on current land assigned to aviation.”

A Save Kingswood group spokesperson said there should not be new homes built at the former Kingswood Golf Course, which is under one of “Australia’s busiest airports” circuit paths.

“A nearby area with less air traffic had a development refused.

“Student pilots even practice engine shut-downs and there is also the noise and pollution problems.

“It’s obvious too from the number of crashes nearby, that a buffer zone is needed for emergencies.”

In a statement, Kingston Council stated it was pleased with “much-needed improvements” to “protect the future of aviation at the site”.

“We are pleased to see the masterplan guarantees no decrease in land dedicated to aviation purposes and that commercial warehouses are prohibited in these areas.

“However, Council is deeply disappointed that the masterplan continues to offer no protection for neighbouring homeowners who may face large scale warehouses towering over their homes.”