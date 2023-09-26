Golf course rezoned for homes

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny has rezoned the former Kingswood Golf Course for housing.

However, she has reportedly rejected proponent AustralianSuper’s development plan for potentially 800 homes on the 54-hectare site.

Ms Kilkenny announced the rezoning as the State Government unveiled its Housing Statement on Wednesday 20 September.

Kingston mayor Habi Saab said the council was “deeply disappointed” that the “valuable open space” was being rezoned.

“Council fully supports the need to address Melbourne’s housing crisis, but we don’t need to sacrifice important green open spaces like golf courses to achieve this.

“Kingston’s Housing Strategy is a positive plan that identifies more suitable sites for new

housing growth to meet demand, and we call on the Minister to approve this plan as soon as possible.”

Cr Saab said details such as how many homes will be allowed on the site had not yet been revealed. The council hoped for a “balanced” approach.

“Council is extremely interested in how the developer will be required to provide much-needed open space and infrastructure to meet the needs of this new and existing Dingley Village community, whether social housing will be included, and how much green space will be protected to address the heat island effect and lessen climate impacts.

“At this stage we understand that there is no approved development plan that will answer all these questions.

“We expect that the local community and Council will still have a role to play in shaping these important details that go well beyond simply rezoning the site.”

Ms Kilkenny’s decision came 18 months after a planning advisory committee report was completed in March 2022.

She is believed to have requested a new development plan from the proponent.

The plan will be required to respond to “key issues” raised by a Standing Advisory Committee’s report, she said.

Further consultation with the community and the council would be required.

Critics have argued the estate would substantially add traffic pressures, flood risks as well as destroy green space.

Save Kingswood Group president Kevin Poulter fears that local “protestations will be brushed aside”.

“Kingswood cannot be built on. Kingswood is a flood plain.

“The occupants will be glad they are in three-storey units, as they will need the upper storeys to keep relatively dry.”

AustralianSuper recently announced its intention to sell off the golf course – which it had bought for a reported $125 million in 2014.

In a statement, it said the fund was now focused on “larger-scale property investment opportunities domestically and globally”.

The golf course “no longer aligned with the new strategy”.

Ms Kilkenny’s office didn’t respond to Star Journal’s questions by deadline.