Teen stabbed in Hallam home invasion

A teenager has been allegedly stabbed after a group of intruders broke into a home in Arcadia Avenue, Hallam

Casey Criminal Investigation Unit detectives say the unknown home invaders were reportedly armed with poles and a machete as they confronted the teen about 10.45pm on Monday 25 September.

A 16-year-old Hallam boy suffered stab wounds to his leg and back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Two 16-year-old boys, two 15-year-old boys, a 13-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were also inside at the time, but not injured.

The offenders fled the scene, last spotted heading in an unknown direction of travel.

At this stage of the investigation, the incident appears to be targeted, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au