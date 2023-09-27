Drink and drug driving crackdown for Grand Final

Victoria Police is promising a major crackdown on drink and drug driving over the AFL Grand Final long weekend.

Operation Scoreboard, which kicks off tomorrow, will see police conducting widespread roadside alcohol and drug testing across the state.

Victorians celebrating the AFL Grand Final are being warned there will be zero tolerance for drink and drug driving, and motorists should expect to be tested while out on the roads this weekend.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said people should enjoy the long weekend, but should also remain responsible on the roads.

“We encourage everyone to have a great long weekend and enjoy celebrating the biggest day on the footy calendar. But don’t let this be a day you remember for all the wrong reasons,” Mr Weir said.

“Drinking and driving don’t mix, so if you’re planning to have a drink on Grand Final Day, don’t drive – leave the car at home, arrange a designated driver and utilise alternative transport options.

“There is no excuse for driving whilst impaired and there will be zero tolerance for those caught drink or drug driving. Just don’t take the risk.

“Alcohol and drugs continue to be over-represented in fatal collisions, and we don’t want to see any further tragedies on our roads this year”.

The warning comes as the number of lives lost on Victorian roads has soared to a seven-year high, with 210 fatalities to date in 2023, 27 higher than the same time last year.

Provisional police analysis of this year’s fatal collisions indicates that drugs and alcohol are the second and third highest contributing factors to fatalities, with speed remaining the highest.

More than half of this year’s fatalities have also been attributed to low level non-compliance, such as lower levels of speeding and drink driving, distraction and failing to obey road signs.

Miscalculation of alcohol consumption is one of the most common reasons given to police when drivers are caught over the limit – suggesting that many people are prepared to risk having a few drinks before getting behind the wheel.

Last year, police detected 436 drivers for drink and drug driving offences during Operation Scoreboard, with 123,568 alcohol and drug tests conducted by police.

With the long weekend in Victoria coinciding with the school holidays, police will also ramp up enforcement on major roads heading to regional areas and holiday hotspots.

Motorists heading away for the weekend are being urged to take extra care by avoiding distractions, taking plenty of breaks and refraining from speeding on regional roads, where more than half of this year’s fatalities have occurred.

Operation Scoreboard will run statewide from 12:01am Thursday 28 September to 11:59pm Sunday 1 October.

For more information and tips for staying safe on the roads this long weekend, visit the Road Safety page on the Victoria Police website.