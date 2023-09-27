Keysborough man faces further child sex charges

A Keysborough monk has been charged with further alleged sexual assaults dating back almost 30 years.

The 68-year-old man had been charged by Sexual Crimes Squad detectives on 16 August with sexual penetration of a child under 16 and an indecent act with a child under 16.

The 13 charges related to three complainants and allegedly occurred between 1996 and 2004.

After recent media reporting, police issued seven further charges relating to two further complainants.

Police allege the man came into contact with the complainants through his role at a Keysborough temple.

The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au