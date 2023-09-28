Referendum pre-poll centres soon open

Early voting centres for the 2023 Referendum open from 2 October, including several polling booths in Dandenong and surrounds.

Residents who are unable to vote on polling day can place an early vote in the two weeks leading up to the official referendum date, on 14 October.

A series of centres will be open for constituents, including Dandenong Stadium, Moodemere Scout Hall in Noble Park, Lynbrook Centre and Mackie Road Neighbourhood Centre in Mulgrave.

Pre-poll centres will open from 8:30am to 5:30pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

On referendum day itself, local schools and public halls will be open from 8am to 6pm for citizens to cast their votes.

For the full list of polling places in your area, head to aec.gov.au/referendums/voting.htm#start

The referendum will ask all citizens whether they would support a proposed alteration to the constitution to recognise the First People of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

The alteration would add a new chapter and section to the Constitution which would allow the establishment of an advisory body called the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.

The Voice would be made up Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, who may make representations to Parliament on Indigenous matters, from which parliament can create laws.

A record 97.7 per cent of eligible Australians are enrolled to vote in the referendum, representing an increase of 447,447 people since last year’s federal election.

More than 8.4 million people on the electoral roll were not enrolled when the last referendum was held in 1999 – this is more than 47 per cent of the electoral roll.

The 8.4 million people includes 6.7 million people who were under 18 (or not born) at the time as well as 1.7 million other people who are new to the roll since 1999 – many of whom are new Australian citizens.

Australian Electoral Commissioner, Tom Rogers said such a complete electoral roll is a result of years of hard work by the AEC.

“With many nations around the world campaigning to get even three quarters of their population enrolled to vote, this result is a continuing source of Australian democratic pride.” Mr Rogers said.

“In between the announcement of the referendum date and close of rolls, approximately 79,000 people were added to the roll with 376,000 other eligible Australians updating their details.”

“The youth enrolment rate has also increased to 91.4 per cent which means approximately 1.8 million 18-24 year olds are ready to vote and have their say in their first referendum.”

First Nations enrolment is at the highest rate it has ever been, sitting at 94.1 per cent.

For more information about the Voice Referendum, head to aec.gov.au/referendums/learn/the-question.html