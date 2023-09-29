Aged support services under review

Greater Dandenong Council is reviewing the future of its aged care and disability services.

Councils across Victoria, including the neighbouring City of Casey, have ceased their services due to Commonwealth reforms.

Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster said no action would be taken to alter its services prior to 30 June 2024 nor without a council resolution.

The council has launched a survey as well as community pop-in sessions to gauge clients and service providers’ opinions.

“This is an important project and Council would like your feedback,” Cr Foster said.

“Through extensive community consultation we will be able to understand what future aged care and disability services may best meet our unique culturally diverse community’s needs.

“The outcome of this process will help inform Council’s future role in delivering aged care and disability services in response to identified community need, with the aim to keep our older residents safe, healthy and connected.”

Currently, Greater Dandenong provides support services such as house cleaning and repairs, shopping and meals delivery, personal care and social support.

The survey is at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/aged-care-reforms