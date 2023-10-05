Beaumaris inquiry expands to six new schools

Six additional schools and two further alleged perpetrators have been identified as part of an investigation into historical child sexual abuse at Victorian government schools.

The Beaumaris Primary School inquiry has expanded to include Drouin South Primary School, Warragul Primary School as well as Bundalong South (now closed), Chelsea Heights, Cowes and Kunyung primary schools.

It is investigating child sexual abuse by multiple staff members at Beaumaris Primary School during the 1960s and 1970s, and alleged abuse that they perpetrated at other government schools.

Former teachers Grahame (Graham) Harold Steele and David Ernest Keith MacGregor have also been newly named as two more alleged perpetrators.

Gary Arthur Mitchell had been already named as an alleged perpetrator.

The inquiry is investigating 24 schools including Beaumaris, Beaconsfield Upper, Cranbourne, Dandenong North, Dandenong West, Emerald, Mirboo (now Mirboo North), Moorabbin (Tucker Road), Moorabbin West and Warragul Technical School.

Board of Inquiry chair Kathleen Foley SC said the inquiry will continue to identify alleged perpetrators and their schools to enable victim-survivors to take part in the inquiry.

“It is vital to us that every individual has the chance to share their experiences.

“We recognise that, for many, this may be their first time sharing their experiences, and we acknowledge and respect the significance of this.

“We will work with individuals to ensure their participation in this Inquiry is supported and safe.”

The inquiry has extended its submission deadline from victim-survivors from the 24 schools until 31 October.

Private sessions are also available to speak to the inquiry in Melbourne’s CBD in October and November.

To make a submission or register for a private session, go to beaumarisinquiry.vic.gov.au