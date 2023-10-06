Congratulating Casey’s cream of the crop

Narre Warren business Recovery In Mind Occupational Therapy has received the Business of the Year award in this year’s 2023 Casey Business Awards.

Announced at a gala event on Thursday 5 October at Bunjil Place, Casey Council also presented awards to Atura Dandenong for Customer Experience, Ecotrans for Environmental Sustainability, Recovery In Mind Occupational Therapy for Health and Wellbeing, Thirty-eight O Six Brewing for New Business, CFM Air Conditioning for Professional Business Services and Elemental Electronics for Small Business.

Recovery in Mind is a holistic occupational therapy service, designed to empower adults living with mental illness.

Casey Council commended founder Bianca Parsons on the growth of the business, from sole trader to employing five staff in four years, as well as its commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and collaboration with initiatives including a sensory room, graduate program, collaborations with community centres, prioritising local suppliers, and plans for a community garden.

The judges also awarded a commendation award to Thirthy-eight O Six Brewing, as the Berwick brewery actively seeks partnerships with neighbouring venues and integrates locally sourced ingredients in their brews and culinary creations.

Casey Council administrators chair Noelene Duff PSM said the award winners represented the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship which defines Casey’s business owners.

“They inspire us all with their dedication to excellence, resilience, and inclusivity,” she said.

“We are proud to have them as part of our thriving business community.”

The category award winners received a cash prize of $1000 each, while the Casey Business of the Year received another $2000.