Last chance to apply for permit to burn

Casey Council will be receiving and processing applications for a permit to burn until Tuesday 31 October.

Casey Council’s Fire Management Officer will transition to property inspections for fire hazards commencing from 1 November.

Applications for a permit to burn will close by 31 October, with the permit expiring 30 November (unless the Fire Danger Period for Casey commences before 30 November).

No applications to burn off will be processed from 1 November as property inspections will have commenced at this time.

With the Bureau of Meteorology officially declaring this spring and summer as an El Nino weather event, hotter and drier seasonal conditions are expected between November and April.

If you miss the cut-off date for applying for a permit to burn, your options to remove the vegetation are green waste recycling (if you have a small amount of green waste material), mulching the green waste where applicable and removing the green waste to your local tip.

All current permits to burn will cease either on 30 November 2023, or at the commencement of the CFA declared Fire Danger Period.

Casey Council will then accept new applications to burn-off once the Fire Danger Period finishes as determined by the CFA in 2024.

For more information and to apply for a permit, visit www.casey.vic.gov.au/apply-permit-burn-off