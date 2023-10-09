Don’t risk ‘uncertain’ Voice

The concept of a Voice to Parliament is a noble one, and like many Australians, I initially supported the idea.

However, my enthusiasm waned when it became evident that no concrete details were being provided, and Prime Minister Albanese declared that these details would only emerge after a successful referendum.

This approach defies common sense and places the burden of trust squarely on the shoulders of the Australian people, without offering any assurance or clarity on what we are actually supporting.

The Prime Minister’s Voice referendum has already divided our nation, pitting Australians against each other over an ill-defined concept.

This referendum should be about recognition, which enjoys widespread support across all major parties.

Constitutional recognition can and should be achieved without intertwining it with a risky, uncertain, and permanent Voice.

Establishing a constitutional body for one specific group risks permanently dividing our nation.

More bureaucracy is not the solution to the challenges faced by Indigenous Australians.

Once a Voice is enshrined in the Constitution, it becomes irreversible.

There are better, more inclusive ways forward that can foster unity and reconciliation without the unnecessary risks and uncertainties associated with the current proposal.

It’s time to seek a path that unites us rather than divides us further.

If the Labor Party genuinely prioritised support for Indigenous youth, in particular, their actions should align with their rhetoric.

Labor’s cancellation of the Safer Communities Fund, which I was instrumental in establishing and which allocated $35 million in Round 6 of the grants to Aboriginal organisations working to keep Indigenous children in school, provide mentoring programs, training opportunities and steering young people away from youth detention, raises questions about Labor’s commitment to these vulnerable communities.

Actions speak louder than words, and the discontinuation of a program that directly addresses the needs of Indigenous youth suggests a disconnect between their promises and their actual priorities.

Labor must prioritise tangible actions and initiatives that empower and uplift Indigenous youth, rather than simply paying lip service to these critical issues.

Jason Wood

La Trobe Liberal MP