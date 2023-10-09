It’s time to listen

The Voice proposal that has been put forward is now in the hands of the Australian people.

Everybody is entitled to their own opinion and has the democratic right to vote yes or no.

However, the current system of making assumptions about what Indigenous people need instead of listening to them is not working.

Employment, education and health statistics show Indigenous people are being left behind and do not have the same chances as other Australians.

Indigenous Australians have asked for a Voice – an advisory committee – that will advise the government on key issues that impact their communities.

We know when governments listen to people on issues that directly impact them, they achieve greater results and deliver better value for money.

It isn’t about feeling guilty or ashamed, it’s about making a practical difference to the lives of some of the most disadvantaged Australians.

The alternative is to close the door on another generation of First Nations people by sticking with a system that simply isn’t achieving outcomes.

Julian Hill

Bruce Labor MP