Perceptions of Safety survey launches

By Violet Li

Casey is inviting residents to share their feelings and perceptions of safety in the Casey community through the Perceptions of Safety survey.

Initially conducted in 2021, the Perceptions of Safety survey provides the council with an understanding of the community’s views of safety in the municipality.

The 2021 survey found that more than 62 per cent of residents felt safe compared to 13 per cent who felt unsafe, with 25 per cent saying they felt neither safe nor unsafe.

Findings from the survey have assisted the council in identifying the community’s biggest safety concerns.

The top five perceived safety issues were hoons (58 per cent), drug use (39 per cent), poorly lit parks at night (39 per cent), theft from motor vehicles (37 per cent) and things being stolen from homes (36 per cent).

The council implemented several initiatives after the findings.

Casey has provided a free graffiti removal service to keep Casey’s public spaces clean.

Since the 2021 survey, it has resulted in the obliteration of approximately 95,000 square metres of graffiti, equivalent to the total area of about five MCGs.

The council has used Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) to manage and maintain open spaces and facilities as well as planning and designing new spaces.

CPTEM focuses on good lighting, clear lines of sight, suitable signage as well as cleaning and clearing spaces free of rubbish and graffiti.

CPTEM helps people move easily, feel safe, navigate, and freely participate in activities in space.

It uses evidence of issues and behaviours to prioritise the need for design interventions.

Casey has also conducted road safety strategies and other education programs in collaboration with Victoria Police, the Transport Accident Commission (TAC), and the Department of Transport.

City of Casey chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said the council is now seeking to get an understanding of how perceptions and experiences have changed in the last two years.

“By providing feedback, residents will help council understand the needs of their local area,” she said.

“We want to hear from everyone, including those who do not know anything or know a lot about this topic.

“We want you to tell us how safe you feel in your neighborhood or when you are going out at night, what things you have done to improve safety in and around your home, and if there are any safety issues in your areas.”

She said the survey results will help the council continue to design and prioritize programs to meet the needs of our community.

The survey will take 10 to 15 minutes to complete and is open until Friday 27 October. To complete the survey and for more information, visit conversations.casey.vic.gov.au/exploring-safety