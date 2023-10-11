Tien Nguyen wanted by police

Police are seeking public help to locate an alleged drug trafficker in the Greater Dandenong area.

Tien Nguyen, 47, failed to appear at court on charges of trafficking a commercial quantity of cannabis, theft and resisting an emergency worker on duty, police say.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Nguyen is described as about 170 centimetres with a medium build and dark hair.

Police say he is known to frequent Springvale and Dandenong.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au