Casey electoral structure under review ahead of election

An electoral representation advisory panel is conducting a review of Casey Council’s electoral structure, with all residents encouraged to have their say.

Appointed by the Local Government Minister, the panel will make a recommendation to the minister on electoral structures for councils under review.

The Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) provides technical and administrative support to the panels.

Under the Local Government Act 2020, the council must adopt a single-councillor ward structure, with the panel set to consider the appropriate number of councillors and wards for the council, the location of ward boundaries and the name of each ward.

People interested in making a response submission to the preliminary report can map the ward boundaries for their proposed electoral structure online using the public submission tool available on the VEC website as part of their submission.

Online information sessions are being held on Microsoft Teams to find out more about the review from noon on Monday 30 October and 6pm on Tuesday 31 October.

Casey Council is also preparing to host its election of new councillors next October, with an in-person candidate information session scheduled for Tuesday 28 November from 6pm to 8pm at the Eliston Family and Community Centre in Clyde, an online session scheduled on Tuesday 27 February from 1pm to 3pm and a final in-person session on Tuesday 26 March from 6pm to 8pm at Bunjil Place.

For more details on the review, visit www.vec.vic.gov.au/electoral-boundaries/council-reviews/electoral-structure-reviews/casey