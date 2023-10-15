Stronger communities thanks to new grant

Dandenong women-only community organisation Wellsprings for Women has received another boost to its services, receiving a $10,000 grant from Australia Post as part of the 2023 Community Grants program to support the Strong Minds program.

Designed to enhance mental health and wellbeing for migrant and refugee women, the Strong Minds program aimed to support women residing in Greater Dandenong.

Australia Post has awarded grants to 20 groups throughout the state across varied categories including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, LGBTIQ+, the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), people with a disability or care commitments and older Australians.

Wellsprings for Women was established in 1994 as a women’s only community organisation providing a range of services, including education programs, case-management, gender equality work, as well as enterprising women through social workplace initiatives and traineeships.

Operating to serve CALD women in the community by providing a safe, welcoming place that enables women to thrive, its programs include literacy and numeracy education, employability skills training, self-care, playgroups, parenting program, choir, homework club, mental health first aid training and support, cycling, gardening, and volunteering opportunities .

Wellsprings for Women chief executive Dalal Smiley said the program would allow participants to build their confidence, knowledge and skills to allow them to help others in their community.

“Strong Minds is a strength-based program that draws on the strength and resilience capabilities of women from migrant and refugee backgrounds to help them navigate the tough periods in their lives,” she said.

Australia Post executive general manager of community, sustainability and stakeholder engagement Tanny Mangos said it was pleasing to see such a wide range of categories represented in this year’s grant recipients, demonstrating the need for community support across a range of groups and regions.

“Australia Post’s Community Grants program has been put in place to empower organisations to continue their impactful work and make a positive difference in the lives of countless Australians,” she said.

“This year, we are supporting community groups fostering stronger mental health and well-being within their local communities.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said this year’s recipients were essential parts of their communities.

“It’s fantastic to see so many incredibly deserving community organisations – particularly in rural and regional areas – receive support through Australia Post’s Community Grants program,” she said.

“These organisations play a critical role in connecting Australians within their local community, and I look forward to seeing how these partnerships with Australia Post can support their important work.”