Acting mayor hits the airwaves

On her first day as Greater Dandenong’s acting mayor, Lana Formoso was in the ‘hot seat’ at Dandenong Market on 10 October.

Cr Formoso took live questions from the floor while also being interviewed by ABC Melbourne Mornings presenter Raf Epstein, who was in town to mark the market’s 157th birthday.

The night before, Eden Foster took leave as mayor and councillor to stand as Labor’s candidate in the upcoming Mulgrave state by-election.

Cr Formoso, who had served as deputy mayor for the past 11 months, will remain in the top role for at least another four weeks.

Greater Dandenong councillors will elect the council’s next mayor and deputy mayor on Thursday 16 November.