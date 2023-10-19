Mulgrave byelection date announced

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Voters in Mulgrave will be back at the polling booths on Saturday 18 November.

The date has been announced for the by-election to replace the retired Premier Daniel Andrews, who held the seat since 2002.

He won the seat with a 10.2 per cent margin in last year’s state election, making it regarded as a safe Labor seat.

Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster has been endorsed as Labor’s candidate, while another councillor Rhonda Garad will be running for the Greens.

Ian Cook is recontesting the seat as an independent.

The I Cook Foods director took on Andrews in the 2022 state election, finishing second on primaries with 18 per cent of the vote.

The Liberal Party hasn’t announced if it will contest the by-election.