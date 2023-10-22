New voices in media landscape

By Sahar Foladi

A multicultural media centre team in City of Greater Dandenong is itching to get back into covering news.

The Australia Multicultural Media Centre (AMMC) is a centre that teaches reporting and media skills to culturally diverse individuals between 11 to 25 years.

After just acquiring a new space for office and studio for training, the team are very excited to get working and training.

The centre equips students with the necessary physical tools as well as mentor support to film, interview, edit and attend events for stories not just in Greater Dandenong, but all over Melbourne.

Journalist and producer at AMMC, Hussen Mahamed established the centre in Dandenong after he was diagnosed with kidney cancer and underwent treatment.

“I thought at least I can work in the background and lead students toward their professional development.”

Mr Mahamed says the lack of diverse representation in the Australian media is another reason which prompted him.

“There’s rarely any chance given to the diverse community to have their say.

“When there’s negativity in the community, it’s like Christmas on the TV but that’s not the same when it comes to focusing on the positive.”

He is out to change the perspective of mainstream media with his young team.

Mariam Koslay, a reporter at AMMC, helps to mentor young students.

She advocates for economic and information equity through the development of strength-based, positive storytelling and creative action.

“Essentially what makes AMMC unique is the different cultures and stories it focuses on whereas the Australian media landscape is very polarizing with its tone narrative,” Ms Koslay said.

“Sometimes they don’t follow it through in terms of sustainable support around multicultural initiatives.”

A former Fairfax Media Journalist and the creator of the documentary series African Kings (2021), Ms Koslay realised she could have a better impact in the community through AMMC.

She says the range of limitations that AMMC is facing currently is due to lack of funds.

“The main challenge is financially so a lot of the works are in a volunteer capacity meaning there’s a real limitation we face.”

The centre trains 10 students at a time with over 150 students enrolled at AMMC.

A vocal leader, Ms Koslay supports schools and parents in collaboration, repair, cultural competency and the celebration of the African Diaspora in Australia.

“Having done much community outreach advocacy work, I see lots of different workshops for young people. I’ve never seen such hands on opportunity for young people as provided by the AMMC team.

“Mr Mahamed really encourages young people to expand their skill set. The ability to question, to hold leadership accountable is very important and lacks in young people so AMMC really encourages that.”

Students at AMMC have had the opportunity to interview prominent politicians, organisational leaders and individuals from the community.

Recently, the team also conducted a live coverage of the Yes campaign organised by the City of Greater Dandenong.

“Our goal is to find how to work with the Australian media as a multicultural media and community, to breach the gap and work together,” Mr Mahamed said.

“We may not have the capacity to do so, so we teach our kids and let them develop into the Australian media.”

The AMMC works in partnership with multiple community organisations in diverse Greater Dandenong, such as African communities, Chinese-Australian organisations and Pasifika communities to promote various campaigns designed to bring about the positive changes in the society.