Body found at Lyndale College

On the morning of Monday 23 October at approximately 7am, a teacher at Lyndale College in Dandenong North discovered a deceased man on the school grounds, at what can be described as the school’s greenhouse.

Victorian Homicide Squad detective inspector Dean Thomas said police are treating the fatality as suspicious.

“Based on the deceased’s injuries, we are deeming the situation as suspicious, and our Crime Investigation Units are on the scene today,” he said.

A post-mortem examination will occur in the coming days to establish what happened to the deceased.

While Victoria Police were unable to give many details, Inspector Thomas said they believe the male found was of African descent, and may have been in his 20s or possibly early 30s.

He said Victoria Police are appealing to the public who may have been in the area of Lyndale College to contact them with any information.

“We are very interested in the timeframe between 7pm on Friday 20 October and this morning around 7:30 am.

“If anyone was in the area during those hours, we ask them to please check their DashCam footage, contact their nearest police station or Crime Stoppers with any information,” he said.

Inspector Thomas said there is no immediate danger to the public or the school, which has remained open to students during the investigations.

“We have approached the Department of Education and the principal of the school, and have measures in place to ensure the students don’t go near the scene,” he said.

The Lyndale College staff member that found the body has spoken to investigators, and has support and counselling to help them move forward from the event.