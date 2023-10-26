Two charged after Noble Park drug raid

Two men have been charged and a large quantity of drugs allegedly seized in a police raid in Noble Park.

A warrant was executed at a property in Arnold Street just after 5am on Thursday 26 October before three men were arrested.

It is alleged investigators seized drugs, including heroin, cannabis, methylamphetamine, opium, prescription drugs, mobile phones and cash.

A 42-year-old Noble Park man was charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking methylamphetamine, trafficking opium, trafficking tramadol, trafficking suboxone, possess heroin, possess methylamphetamine, possess opium, possess tramadol, possess cannabis, possess fentanyl, possess viagra, possess suboxone and deal property suspected of being the proceeds of crime.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court that day.

A 58-year-old Noble Park man was charged with possess methylamphetamine, possess heroin, possess cannabis, possess opium, possess suboxone, possess tramadol and possess methadone.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 14 March.

A 39-year-old Noble Park North man was interviewed by police and was released without charge.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au