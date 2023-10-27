Libs announce Mulgrave candidate

Political adviser Courtney Mann has won preselection as the Liberal Party candidate for the upcoming Mulgrave by-election.

Opposition leader John Pesutto said Mann would provide a “strong voice” for Mulgrave voters in the 18 November poll.

“Courtney grew up in Mulgrave, lived there for 25 years and has deep roots in the electorate.

“At the 2010 state election he ran for Mulgrave and achieved an eight per cent primary vote swing.

“Since then, Courtney has worked as an adviser in the Baillieu-Napthine Governments and as a senior policy adviser in the office of the Leader of the Opposition.”

Mr Pesutto said the by-election was an opportunity to send a “strong message to the tired, corrupt and incompetent Labor Government”.

“A Government responsible for critical failures in health, education and transport and which has racked up record debt and taxes that are hurting Victorians when they can least afford it.”

The by-election was called to replace former Labor MP and Premier Daniel Andrews, who resigned last month.

Other candidates include Greater Dandenong mayor Eden Foster (ALP), I Cook Foods owner Ian Cook (independent), Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad (Greens) and Jane Foreman (Family First).