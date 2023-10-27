New lighting strikes Thunder hub

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A bright future is ahead for a Dandenong South football hub, with works starting on powerful lighting towers at George Andrews Reserve.

The $700,000 upgrade will illuminate Dandenong Thunder’s main pitch with 500-Lux LED lighting – replacing its 200-Lux towers.

The project will bring the ground up to professional competition and broadcast standards, allowing the venue to host games viewed by a national audience.

At a sod turning on 20 October, Dandenong ward councillor Jim Memeti said George Andrews could soon potentially host televised games involving Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and the Matildas.

“The club wanted to host W-League sides Melbourne Victory v Melbourne City but the lights were not up to scratch and could not go ahead.

“They also wanted to host Australia Cup games and had to cancel.”

The council’s “premier soccer/football ground” currently attracted up to 3000 at home games, Memeti said.

“Who knows, maybe we can host a Melbourne City A-League game here soon? The ground can easily hold 5000 people.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said it was only right that National Premier League Victoria mainstay Dandenong Thunder could host broadcast games at the reserve.

“George Andrews Reserve is the home of elite football in Dandenong, and I’m very pleased to see we’ll soon have the necessary infrastructure to broadcast our players to a wider audience.

“Improved lighting also means more playable hours at the reserve, and more opportunities for our community to enjoy the health and wellbeing benefits of getting involved with community sport and recreation.”

The upgrade is being jointly funded by Greater Dandenong Council ($500,000) and the State Government ($200,000).