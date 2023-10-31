Communities share the pain

By Sahar Foladi

Bosnian and Herzegovina communities in Greater Dandenong have held a fundraiser for aid relief in Palestine.

On Saturday 28 October, Greater Dandenong communities of varied religions and backgrounds gathered at the event with all funds donated to the Penny Appeal, a not-for-profit organisation.

The Bosnian fundraiser organiser, Sanela Muratovic said she came to Australia in 1994 as a four year-old refugee to escape the genocide Bosnians were facing.

“For a majority of the Bosnian community it hits home. That was our community 30 years ago.

“My country went through genocide and the world looked on.

“Back then there wasn’t social media so it took two to three days of delay for the news to reach the world.

“Now we’re watching live and I feel its hitting close to everybody in the community.”

The funds will be donated to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip currently in a horrendous situation from the constant bombings from Israel since 7 October.

This fundraiser event demonstrates the desire to do more for the Palestinians suffering where more than half of the 2.2 million population are women and children.

“I felt obligated to bring awareness and help as much as I could.

“For me, now I’m watching from far, I can only post, share, bring awareness, fundraise and get as much money donated so when the Rafah Border gates are opened, something could reach them.”

As she grew up and did her own research on the Bosnian genocide, one question was left unanswered.

“I look back and question myself how the world watched on?

“This is the same

“How is the world allowing this to happen in 21st century?

“To me it’s the biggest question.”

The community had organised children’s activities, ice cream, sausage sizzle and much more.

On Saturday 21 October, the Egypt-Gaza border was opened to let a convoy of 20 trucks of food and medicine supplies reach the Palestinians, but even so, it was considered a drop in the ocean.

Israel has not allowed fuel to enter Gaza, which Palestinians doctors say will lead to the death of 130 premature babies in incubators.

Hospitals are being left without fuel to operate generators with the overworked doctors reportedly making the calls on who to save and who to leave behind.

The lack of fuel is also making it difficult for ambulance services and drivers carrying injured people.

“A lot of people are upset about what’s happening.

“They’re fighting against civilians I don’t want to get into the politics.

“No child should be killed, whatever the religion may be, at the end of the day it’s not a solution.”

The death toll in Gaza has reached to more than 5,700 including 2,360 to be children.

As most countries plead for ceasefire and a humanitarian pause to let in more trucks to provide food, water and more relief, Israel continued its deadly attacks. This was in retaliation for Hamas attacks that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians earlier in the month.

A pro-Palestine rally in Melbourne’s CBD on Sunday 22 October saw a turn out of more than 15,000.

In its third consecutive weeks of protests, there was also a rally on Wednesday 27 October and a vigil on Friday 27 October in Federation Square.

Additionally, the Bosnian mothers have also planned a cultural Bosnian dance performance with the funds to be donated to send aid for Palestinians.