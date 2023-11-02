Elderly woman seriously injured in Noble Park house fire

Three occupants have been hospitalized, including one in a serious condition, after a house was destroyed by fire in Noble Park.

CFA and FRV firefighters found the single-storey brick home in Baldwin Avenue was “well alight” when they arrived shortly after 2.30am on Thursday 2 November.

The fire was fought externally due to the structure collapsing, a CFA spokesperson said.

A woman in her 70s suffered upper body injuries and was taken to The Alfred hospital in a serious condition, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Two men aged in their 30s were taken to Dandenong Hospital in stable conditions for observation.

According to the CFA, a fourth occupant was also taken to hospital but Ambulance Victoria had no record of this.

At least two CFA vehicles were at the scene, as an emergency advice message was issued to the local community due to smoke in the area.

The fire was brought under control by 3.16am, and declared safe at 4.59am.

A fire investigator will investigate the cause of the blaze.