Meet the candidates: Mulgrave

Mulgrave voters will have a choice of 10 candidates at the state by-election to replace former Labor MP and Premier Daniel Andrews, who resigned last month.

See what the candidates say to the big questions posed by Dandenong Star Journal – housing, cost-of-living as well as a personal budgeting tip.

Early voting opens from 8 November at:

– Suite G.02 (Ground Floor), 745 Springvale Road, Mulgrave

– 1/245-255 Browns Road, Noble Park North

Postal voting applications are open until 6 pm on Wednesday 15 November.

Election day is on Saturday 18 November. Voting booths are open 8am-6pm.

Jane Foreman

(Family First Victoria)

Home suburb: Narre Warren for the past 4 years

Occupation: Wife, mother, grandmother and RN

Favourite dish: Beef Massaman Curry

Describe yourself in five words: Determined, passionate, committed to action

Why should you be the Mulgrave MP?

I am a strong, honest and an integral voice to represent the people of Mulgrave, going into bat for the needs of the Electorate, working closely with the Councils to achieve positive outcomes for the communities within the electorate. A politician is elected to serve the people they are representing, and the answers to issues lay within the community. This needs to be activated and facilitated for communities to flourish. Government is “of the people, for the people, by the people.”

What would be your first new initiative in Parliament?

To see the immediate banning of radical gender fluid ideology being taught in schools.

Solution for the housing crisis?

Increasing land supply and appropriate in-fill development which does not impact on local amenity. There are always “out of the box” ideas for any problem within a community. Let’s look at what other countries have done to tackle the same situation and implement it here as a solution.

How would you ease cost-of-living pressures?

I will be supporting and advocating for sensible energy supply and prices. Reduce electricity prices by pausing the rush to renewables.

One personal cost-saving tip:

Making healthy home cooked meals from scratch.

xxxx

Ethelyn King.

(Libertarian Party)

Home suburb: Renting in Chadstone but lived in Mulgrave for 12 years.

Occupation: Mother of two, Learning & Development Coordinator.

Favourite dish: phở.

Describe yourself in five words: Dedicated, empathetic, mother, advocate, resilient.

Why should you be the Mulgrave MP?

I’ve witnessed how Labor and Liberal policies have hurt our families and businesses. Small businesses and families need politicians that empower them and allow them to flourish. We need to give communities their voices back and empower people. It’s your life, you should be able to choose how to live it, without the government getting in the way.

What would be your first new initiative in Parliament?

Getting on the front foot to advocate for an education voucher system, prioritising parental choice. We need a system where every child can access private school level education, that reflects their own values. Access to the best education shouldn’t be exclusive for rich people.

Solution for the housing crisis?

Remove stamp duty to instantly reduce housing costs by $50k (based on electorate median house price of $850k). Free up planning restrictions and simplify permit approval processes to fast-track residential builds to balance out the supply v demand crisis.

How would you ease cost-of-living pressures?

Lower taxes, reduce government spending by cutting administration costs and streamlining services to prioritize efficient government spending.

One personal cost-saving tip:

Buy in bulk, cook at home, and vote Libertarian.

xxxxx

Ian Cook

(Independent)

Home suburb: Dandenong North – almost 20 years

Occupation: Former businessman

Favourite dish: Fish and ginger sauce.

Describe yourself in five words: Honest, moral, hard working, loyal.

Why should you be the Mulgrave MP?

I will work every day to improve the lives of everyone in Mulgrave. I will be a true local member, focussed on the big issues that affect all our lives, like the high cost of living and the housing crisis.

What would be your first new initiative in Parliament?

I will put up a private members Bill opposing any increase in land tax. That’s because increased property taxes always get passed on to the renters, which makes renting unaffordable for so many people.

Solution for the housing crisis?

Fighting increased property taxes, so that owners can provide renters with cheaper rents.

How would you ease cost-of-living pressures?

Stopping government waste, because every dollar the government wastes is a dollar not spent on you and your family.

One personal cost-saving tip:

Buy whole chickens, not chicken pieces. It works out at $4.50 a kilo, instead of $10 or $12 a kilo.

xxxx

Rhonda Garad

(Greens)

Home Suburb: Dandenong, long-term resident

Occupation: Public health lecturer and researcher at Monash University, Councillor for City of Greater Dandenong

Favourite Dish: Anything someone else cooks!

Describe Yourself in Five Words: Passionate, community-focused, genuine, hard-working and big-picture

Why Mulgrave MP?

I will be a committed and strong voice for change, advocating for a future that is fairer, sustainable, and affordable for the Mulgrave community. Additionally, I will join the increasing number of Greens MPs who are serving as the true opposition in Victoria.

I will fight for

 housing affordability

 rental security and controls

 affordable household renewables

 better public transport options

 and will stop supermarket price gouging.

First New Initiative:

Amend the Housing Statement to include minimum of 30% affordable housing and urgent rent controls.

Solution for Housing Crisis:

Urgent rent controls and a commitment to build tens of thousands of additional public and genuinely affordable homes.

Easing Cost-of-Living Pressures:

Affordable renewables to reduce energy bills, improved public transport, and end price gouging by supermarkets.

Personal Cost-Saving Tip: Join online groups to swap, reuse, recycle and save.

xxxx

Eden Foster

(Labor)

Home suburb: I have lived in Noble Park for 13 years and in the area for over 40 years.

Occupation: Psychologist, Mayor of City of Greater Dandenong

Favourite dish: Carbonara pasta.

Describe yourself in five words: Empathetic, compassionate, resilient hardworking, driven.

Why should you be the Mulgrave MP?

I was raised in the area by my single mother who instilled in me the value of giving back to the community. As Mayor, I have listened and stood up for the issues that matter to our community. As your local MP, I will continue to tirelessly advocate for working people in Mulgrave.

What would be your first new initiative in Parliament?

With the huge Monash and Dandenong hospital projects now in the planning phase, I want to make sure our community’s voice is heard.

Solution for the housing crisis?

It’s exciting to watch the Government work to tackle this issue in the Housing Statement – I can’t wait to make sure that work includes more housing for people in Mulgrave. Whether it’s protections for renters, faster approvals for families building a new home or incentives to put affordable houses for local people near transport connections.

How would you ease cost-of-living pressures?

Three- and four-year-old Kinder is now free in Victoria, saving up to $2,500 per child. There are many local Priority Primary Care Centres in our area that are free, making sure locals always have the healthcare they need.

One personal cost-saving tip: Shopping locally to support our amazing local businesses.

xxxx

Courtney Mann

(Liberal Party)

Home suburb: I grew up and lived in Mulgrave for 25 years. Only moved out because a family home wasn’t affordable for my family.

Occupation: Public Policy

Favourite dish: Friday night fish and chips with the family.

Describe yourself in five words: Dedicated, determined, community minded, listener.

Why should you be the Mulgrave MP?

I’ll listen to the problems and put the needs of Mulgrave locals first. For too long our suburbs have been neglected and people treated unfairly. Mulgrave deserves better roads, better hospitals, better public safety, and greater availability of housing and rental properties.

What would be your first new initiative in Parliament?

Stopping Labor’s new Health Tax on GPs, which threatens medical services in Mulgrave. Local doctors have said it will force medical clinic closures, increase our medical expenses, and end free bulk billed appointments.

Solution for the housing crisis?

Increase housing supply by releasing new land and making it easier to build new affordable homes in established suburbs.

How would you ease cost-of-living pressures?

Pressure Labor to reverse the new taxes that are increasing our rental, housing, health and education costs.

One personal cost-saving tip:

I’m a big fan of buying fresh produce at our local markets. It’s cheaper and better quality than the big supermarkets, and supports local producers and small business.

xxxx

Celeste Ackerly

(Sustainable Australia Party)

Home suburb: Wheelers Hill for over two years until recently, now further South East.

Occupation: Corporate Sustainability in the food/retail sector

Favourite dish: Baked potato with salad!

Describe yourself in five words: Honest, courageous, humorous, passionate, resilient

Why should you be the Mulgrave MP?

I will always put our environment and community first. This should be the overarching principle to ensure we protect our health, economy and quality of life. I also want to give local communities the ability to have a say in what matters to them, instead of corrupt governments dictating the livelihoods of Australians.

What would be your first new initiative in Parliament?

To stop the government approving environmentally destructive housing overdevelopments. We need to return real planning powers back to local communities and establish an inquiry into the hyper-demand causing the housing crisis.

Solution for the housing crisis?

The housing crisis is created by government-engineered hyper-demand, not a lack of supply. The solution lies in stopping corruption in government. In particular we would phase tax concessions for property investors bidding against first home buyers, banning foreign ownership and stabilising Australia’s population size.

How would you ease cost-of-living pressures?

As above, fixing the housing crisis will go a long way to fixing the cost of living crisis.

One personal cost-saving tip:

Being self reliant by investing in chickens for the backyard! I get 7 eggs a day from my chickens, that’s enough to feed my whole family daily with home cooking. It also reduces household waste because my chickens eat all of our scraps.