Cook sparks hot-chip storm

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Mulgrave candidate Ian Cook has taken a “chip” at Labor candidate and mayor Eden Foster over a council phase-out of deep-fryers at sports clubs.

During the 18 November by-election campaign, Cook, an independent, has put up posters at takeaway shops declaring the “Labor candidate wants to ban hot chips at the local footy”.

He has linked Foster, who is Greater Dandenong mayor, to the council no longer installing built-in oil fryers in sport canteens and kitchens.

As revealed by Star Journal in June, it also banned benchtop deep fryers – which don’t have exhaust fans and grease traps – due to safety concerns.

“This is a sad example of just how out of touch some politicians can be,” Cook said of Foster.

“Governments exist to make our lives better.

“They should not be obsessed about irrelevant pet projects while ignoring the real problems, like the housing crisis and the shocking cost of living.

“I don’t understand how this is best use of her time.”

Foster returned fire, accusing Cook of a “juvenile smear campaign”.

She supported sports clubs “serving any food they choose, provided that hard-working volunteers are kept safe in the kitchen while they donate their time to their clubs”.

“Local sporting clubs are at the heart of our community – and their canteens are a great way to raise funds to support their passionate teams.

“My priorities are making sure everyone in our community has the support they need during this cost-of-living crisis.

“I’ll be a strong voice for Mulgrave in the Government if I’m elected – with Free Kinder, more free local healthcare services across our community and the Housing Statement building thousands of affordable homes for locals, my focus is on the people of Mulgrave, and not juvenile smear campaigns.”

Greens candidate Rhonda Garad – also a Greater Dandenong councillor – said the hot-chip ban was a “bit extreme”.

“As an Irish-Catholic, there’s no way I’ll ban hot chips,” she quipped.

However, the debate reflected a “policy-free” election campaign, she said.

She said Labor was so certain of retaining the seat, previously held by ex-Premier Daniel Andrews, it thought it “didn’t have to put any policies out”.

“It’s an enormously arrogant government that goes to the people with a zero-proposition as to why they should be elected.”

Voters were distressed about the housing crisis but the Government’s Housing Statement was a “mirage”, Garad said.

“I spoke to a Mulgrave dad deeply concerned that his adult children might never own a home. They’re losing hope, and he fears for their future.

“Labor’s Housing Statement in its current form is a mirage. It’s about what developers want, not what the community needs.”

Labor holds the seat by a comfortable 10 per cent but both Cook and Garad assert a strong anti-ALP sentiment.

Meanwhile, Premier Jacinta Allan formally launched Foster’s by-election campaign on Sunday 5 November.

At the launch, Foster proudly described her council’s initiatives such as a new state-of-the-art gym at NPAC, an anti-poverty strategy and supporting the Voice to Parliament.

If she was elected, Andrews had left her with “big shoes to fill”.

“I’ll be doing it my way, in my stilettos.

“As we’re out door-knocking every day and on the phones, we’re hearing the many voices of support out there.

“But we can’t be complacent and we certainly can’t take anything for granted.”