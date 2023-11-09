Cardinia Foundation Christmas appeal

The Cardinia Foundation are launching a Christmas Appeal along with a quick response grant round to help those in need during this holiday season.

The Cardinia Foundation is asking the community to join their ‘Share the Joy’ Christmas Appeal by donating and fundraising to make sure no local is left behind this year.

Donating to the Cardinia Foundation, you’re supporting a network of charities and community organisations that work tirelessly to improve the lives of others.

Your donation will have a ripple effect, reaching those who need it most, not just during the holidays, but also into the future.

You can either donate directly or by starting your own fundraiser on the foundation’s behalf were you think of your creative ways, from Secret Santas to morning teas, to support the community and spread the holiday spirit.

Supporting the Cardinia Foundation means your support the ongoing work to help those in need in the community.

Along with the appeal, the foundation is giving out Christmas grants which go to local charities to increase the number of hampers, gifts and lunches that will go Cardinia residents.

Charities working in Cardinia Shire who applied may recieve up to $2000 to help them help others, this Christmas.

Applications closed on Wednesday 1 November, recipients will be announced at a later date.

If you wish to donate or raise funds with the Cardinia Foundation’s ‘Share the Joy’ Christmas Appeal you can do so at cardinia-foundation.grassrootz.com/christmas-appeal-2023-share-the-joy