Respects for the fallen

A crowd of about 150 huddled around the Noble Park RSL Commemorative Park to observe Remembrance Day on Saturday.

At 11am on 11 November, there were solemn services at Noble Park as well as at Dandenong to pay respects to those who died and suffered while serving in Australia’s armed forces in war and conflicts.

Noble Park RSL president John Meehan and fellow veterans Captain Donald Bergman OAM and Naval Association of Australia state president Gordon Murray OAM were among those paying respects.

Also laying wreaths were Greater Dandenong councillors Angela Long, Sophie Tan, Sean O’Reilly and Rhonda Garad as well as state MP Lee Tarlamis.

Carwatha College students and members of Noble Park Fire Brigade also paid homage.

Pictures: ROB CAREW