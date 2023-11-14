Mulgrave by-election: Wellington Road ‘neglect’ claim

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Liberal by-election candidate Courtney Mann says potholes on Wellington Road is a symptom of State Government “neglect”.

Over the past 10 years, the Government had spent $380,000 to maintain the arterial road’s section in the Mulgrave electorate, according to a Roads Minister response last week to a Liberal question in State Parliament.

A further $240,000 has been allocated for the 2023-’24 financial year.

“Nine years of neglect on one of our most used roads. It is just not good enough,” Mann posted on social media days ahead of the 18 November by-election.

“Another example that Labor neglects Mulgrave.”

Roads Minister Melissa Horne stated Wellington Road was inspected for hazards twice a week between Stud Road and Princes Highway.

“This is to ensure the road network is kept in a safe condition by implementing maintenance as required.”

Overall $2.3 million had been spent resurfacing and repairing Wellington Road between December 2014-June 2023 – $1.8 million of which was in the Rowville electorate.

A further $3.61 million was allocated for the road – which spans from Clayton to Narre Warren East – in the 2023-’24 financial year.

Of this, $240,000 will be allocated to the Mulgrave electorate – $3.33 million will go to the Rowville and Monbulk seats.

Meanwhile, the Victorian Electoral Commission has reported that 11.6 per cent of voters – 5640 – have voted in the first week of early voting.

A further 10 per cent have applied for postal votes.

Early voting centres operate this week at Suite G.02 (Ground Floor), 745 Springvale Road Mulgrave and 1/245-255 Browns Road, Noble Park North.

Postal vote applications close at 6 pm this Wednesday 15 November.

The by-election on Saturday will decide who will replace former Premier Daniel Andrews as the Mulgrave MP.