Boon for manufacturing industry

South East Melbourne Manufacturers Alliance’s collaborative partnership with Robotics Australia Group presents a big leap forward for manufacturing advocacy in the southeast.

Honi Walker, SEMMA’s chief executive officer said that the partnership is a benefit for both parties.

“This is the first time the two associations have come together to establish a Working Agreement, this partnership will bring great benefits to all our members,” she said.

The partnership aims to foster innovation and growth within the manufacturing industry.

With both organisations sharing a common vision, there is an expectation for new opportunities for knowledge exchange and resource-sharing.

Nicci Rossouw, chief executive officer of RAG was excited about the partnership.

“We are thrilled to make this declaration and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial association,” she said.

With a drive for manufacturing excellence in the region, SEMMA has a long history of supporting and connecting manufacturers to foster innovation, collaboration and growth.

RAG, by the same token, is a leading industry association who are dedicated to promoting the use of robotics across different fields, with a focus on driving the growth and success of the industry across the country.

This collaboration is an example of the commitment from both organisations, with the expectation of creating a platform for dialogue, idea exchange and strategic partnerships with the ultimate goal of making the southeast a hub for pioneering manufacturing practices.