No remorse from 70yo predator

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A great-grandfather has been sentenced as a serious sexual offender after preying on a visiting relative seven years ago.

The 70-year-old who works in Dandenong South pleaded guilty in the Victorian County Court to three counts of sexual assault and one count of common assault.

But he gave no explanation for his “serious” and “disgraceful” series of attacks, sentencing judge Anne Hassan said on 22 November.

“I can find no expression of any sincere or insightful remorse.”

The accused was 63 when he preyed on the woman who was staying at his ex-wife’s place around Christmas 2016.

One evening after making several inappropriate comments, he groped the victim in a car in front of children.

She berated him, telling him to think about whether his own partner would be happy with his conduct.

He later that night snuck into her bed while she was sleeping.

As he kissed and groped her, the man told her he loved her. She told him to “f*** off” and that she’d tell his nephew what he was doing.

He left but later returned to her bed. He told her she was going nowhere as he pinned her down and repeatedly and violently sexually assaulted her.

She escaped by elbowing him in the throat and hid in a neighbour’s garden.

The victim had clearly stated there was no consent and actively resisted the man, Hassan said.

“You wouldn’t take no for an answer.”

Hassan noted the man had no other criminal history, had strong family support and solid work history.

He’d shown symptoms of major depression and anxiety as a result of the charges, reporting that he felt overwhelmed, helpless and hopeless.

This was all while enduring long delays in facing justice, through no fault of his own, Hassan found.

Prosecutors had argued for a jail sentence followed by a community corrections order.

However, Hassan opted for a two-year CCO with conviction, including sentencing him as a serious sexual offender.