Clubs rally behind sport hub

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Developer Intrapac has ramped up its campaign for its proposed 71-hectare South-East Sports Hub in Bangholme.

The slogan ‘Say Yes to the SESH’ was unveiled at an inaugural SESH Cup tournament and clinic for 220 youngsters at Keysborough District Football Club on 19 November.

Controversially, the multi-sports facility at Pillars Road is linked to the rezoning of Keysborough Golf Club’s site at Hutton Road for a housing estate of up to 1100 dwellings.

As recently as August, the State Government has rejected calls to approve the rezoning of the Green Wedge A site.

At the Keysborough event, Intrapac chief executive Max Shifman said the SESH was “inexorably linked” to the golf club’s rezoning and relocation near to the proposed hub.

“It is the way that the SESH gets funded.

“What’s unusual about this particular project is that we can deliver a phenomenal community asset without need for government or council support.”

With more than 25 playing fields for football, AFL, cricket and netball, the SESH was a “once in a generation opportunity” to address the shortage of sport facilities in the region, Shifman said.

“There’s no shortage of growth in terms of needs for sporting facilities.

“Every club we talk to (says) they’re struggling to field as many teams as they would like because they can’t fit them on their facilities.”

Joining in on the SESH cup were two local football products -A-League and international striker Kenny Athiu and ex-Matildas goalkeeper Theresa Deas.

Junior teams from South-East United, Keysborough FC, Keysborough District FC, Berwick Churches, Khalsa Lions; Fitzroy Lions, FC Noble Hurricanes, Dandenong City and SESH United took part.

Keysborough District president Sandor Rind has backed the SESH, citing the club turning away members due to a lack of facilities.

“It was a fantastic day with mainly local clubs in the region as support builds for the South-East Sports Hub.

“Having a team like Fitzroy Lions there showed the potential of the new facility in that it could become a destination venue for junior football.”

Recently, Football Victoria also backed the SESH with the promise of 11 extra soccer pitches.

FV’s Sebastian Hassett recently told Star Journal that facilities had reached “full capacity“ and were “struggling to cope” with the influx of new players.

In 2015, Keysborough Golf Club voted to relocate to Pillars Road as part of a windfall sale to developer Intrapac, which would have yielded $40 million for the club.

The move was supported by Greater Dandenong Council, and fiercely opposed by the Defenders of the Green Wedge.

Ultimately, the then-Planning Minister Richard Wynne was resolutely against rezoning the Green Wedge and no formal application was made.

Defenders of the South East Green Wedge recently stated the proposed sports hub on “flood prone land” with no public transport links “makes no sense”.

“Having a new sporting complex in the middle of nowhere tops even Casey Fields for its level of isolation,” spokesperson Matthew Kirwan said.