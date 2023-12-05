Six arrested in PT blitz

Six people have been arrested during a police blitz at Clayton and Springvale railway stations.

Transit police officers, divisional officers and drug-detection dogs targeted weapons, drugs, fare evasion and outstanding warrants during Operation Combined on Thursday 30 November.

Among the arrests was a 42-year-old Carrum Downs man for allegedly trafficking amphetamine as well as possessing meth, cannabis, counterfeit money, suspected proceeds of crime and an imitation gun.

A 20-year-old Berwick man was also arrested for alleged weapon offences.

A 49-year-old Dandenong North man who was wanted for obtaining property by deception, was charged and bailed to appear in court.

A 36-year-old Springvale woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant for car theft. She was released on bail.

Authorised Officers also helped police detect fare evaders.

Acting Sergeant Kelly Dinnan from the Transit Safety Division said the operations helped to detect and deter offending on public transport.

It sent a “clear message” that carrying drugs, weapons and graffiti was not tolerated, she said.

“Our focus is making sure people are not only safe but feel safe wherever and whenever they use public transport and if you have nothing to hide, then you won’t mind engaging with our detection dogs.

“We will continue to have a highly visible presence and conduct these operations at major public transport hubs to ensure safety for all commuters.”