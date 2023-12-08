Alleged drug-driver in stolen car arrested

An alleged drink and drug driver in a stolen car in Lynbrook has been arrested after being followed by the police Air Wing from Frankston.

The vehicle was initially spotted by an off-duty police officer in Armata Crescent in Frankston on Thursday 7 December about 8.50pm.

The police Air Wing followed the car along Dandenong-Frankston Road into Dandenong.

Highway Patrol officers successfully deploying stop sticks on South Gippsland Highway near Greens Road in Dandenong South.

The driver of the disabled car pulled into a nearby service station carpark on Dandenong-Hastings Road in Lynbrook.

A 21-year-old Frankston woman was arrested at the scene as police moved in.

She was charged with four counts of committing an indictable offence on bail, possessing 1,4-butanediol and methylamphetamine, handling stolen goods, unlicensed driving and drug driving.

She was bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 19 January.

A 24-year-old female passenger was released without charge.

Police say the car was stolen from Mentone on 9 November.