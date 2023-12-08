Hydrant spill after Doveton-hit run

A driver has fled after a two-car crash damaged a fire hydrant at a Doveton roundabout.

Police say a 2022 Honda CRV wagon and a 1996 Nissan Bluebird sedan collided at Doveton Avenue and Frawley Road about 8.45pm on Sunday 4 December.

The Honda was travelling north on Frawley Road and the Nissan was driving west on Doveton Avenue.

The crash caused the Honda to mount a nature strip and strike the hydrant which spilled a significant amount of water, police say.

The Honda driver – a 33-year-old Doveton woman – was not injured.

The other driver fled on foot, leaving behind the Nissan sedan.

Police are investigating.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au