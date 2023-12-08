Sounds of healing

An in-house radio station is helping to brighten the days of kids at Monash Children’s Hospital.

The State Government delivered on its election pledge for $150,000 to the charity Radio Lollipop to update its ageing studio and equipment.

With its fun segments, games, activities and songs, the radio station believes in the healing power of play, smiles and laughter.

Kids can request songs, win prizes and even host segments during the broadcast.

“A long stay in hospital can be really challenging for kids and Radio Lollipop does an amazing job brightening up their lives while they get the care they need,” Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said on a visit on 6 December.

“By offering a range of activities and ways to get involved in the broadcast, Radio Lollipop is helping kids in hospital get their minds off their illnesses and injuries and giving them a chance to have some fun.”

Founded in the United Kingdom before spreading across the globe, Radio Lollipop is staffed entirely by volunteers.