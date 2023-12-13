Fatal factory fire – EPA warning, WorkSafe investigates

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

WorkSafe is investigating a fatal explosion and fire at a Dandenong South factory on Friday 8 December.

Three workers were unloading a Class 3 Dangerous Good at the paint factory in Superior Drive when it ignited about 11.45am, according to WorkSafe.

The body of a 57-year-old man was recovered from the scene two days after the blaze.

Two other workers were seriously injured.

The death is the 60th confirmed Victorian workplace fatality for 2023 and the second resulting from a chemical explosion in the past two months.

There were 71 work-related deaths at the same time last year.

Meanwhile, EPA Victoria has advised to avoid swimming at Carrum and Bonbeach beaches until further notice due to toxic runoff from the incident.

“The fire, which has become a workplace death incident, required hundreds of thousands of litres of water to bring under control,” EPA stated.

“The firewater runoff, mixed with paints, solvents and chemicals flowed into the Eumemmering Creek, Patterson River and out to the bay at Carrum.”

At least 44 fire appliances and 120 fire-fighters attended the giant blaze, which took 15 hours to bring under control and 30 hours to extinguish.

The Hammond Road industrial precinct was blanketed by thick black smoke, with people nearby advised to shelter indoors.

The cause of the fire is being investigated but is not being treated as suspicious, police say.

On Friday afternoon, strong winds blew the smoke in a southerly direction.

A watch and act message was issued for people in Dandenong South, Lyndhurst and Bangholme.

There have been long-held concerns about health impacts for residents near the heavy industrial precinct ahead of an EPA forum at Springers Leisure Centre on 16 December.

During the drop-in session, EPA officers will provide information on industrial foul odours, which have plagued residents in Keysborough South and Dandenong South.

Topics include:

EPA’s air monitoring network and EPA AirWatch

– air monitoring conducted in the local area

– field work/inspections in Dandenong South

– environmental public health

The forum will be held at Springers on Saturday 16 December, 1pm-3pm