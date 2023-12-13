“High risk” Christmas period crackdown

Police are set to crack-down on motorists in Operation Roadwise set to roll-out on Friday 15 December ahead of the “high-risk” Christmas period.

With an extra six days to cover the busy New Year period, major arterial roads and highways will be the focus of the operation.

Alcohol and drug testing will be a focus, with police intelligence showing there is an increase in the number of drivers recording low-range drink driving readings (0.05 – 0.069 BAC) in December.

Detections are around four per cent higher than the typical monthly average.

Police say the increase in low-range drink driving detections is likely due to drivers miscalculating their alcohol intake, suggesting many are prepared to risk having a few drinks at end-of-year social functions before getting behind the wheel.

Road Policing Assistant Commissioner, Glenn Weir said it’s been a “horror year” on the roads.

“We will be focusing heavily on impaired drivers, so expect to be tested, and be prepared to face the consequences if you’re caught over the limit.

“For those who choose to ignore the road rules – you’ll be up for a costly Christmas. The penalties are significant, and we make no apologies for enforcing the rules – it could save someone’s life.”

Last year, police detected 511 drink driving offences from 201,091 preliminary breath tests and a further 375 drug driving offences from 5122 roadside drug tests.

The operation will be ongoing over 18 days.

The number of lives lost this year surged to 279 compared to 241 last year as police plead with motorists to take extra care on roads.

It’s the highest number of lives for the period in 15 years.

Operation Roadwise will also see police ramp up enforcement around coastal areas and popular holiday hotspots across regional Victoria.

A number of roads around Melbourne will be impacted by construction works throughout December and January, and police will be on the lookout for motorists who do not travel at reduced speed limits.

With Boxing Day one of the busiest days for travel across the state, police are urging those hitting the roads to be patient, avoid distractions and take regular breaks to prevent fatigue.

To avoid a costly Christmas, police are pleading with motorists to obey the road rules with some of the common penalties including:

• Speeding by more than 10m/h but less than 15km/h – $385 and three demerit points;

• Failing to wear a seatbelt – $385 and three demerit points;

• Failing to obey traffic light – $481 and three demerit points;

• Using mobile phone or device while driving – $577 and four demerit points; BS

• Drive or be in charge of a motor vehicle with blood alcohol limit between 0.05 and 0.069 (fully licenced and/or over 26 years of age) – $577 and three-month licence suspension or six-month licence suspension if under 26-years of age.

Operation Roadwise commences at 12:01am on Friday 15 December 2023 and concludes at 23:59pm on Monday 1 January 2024.