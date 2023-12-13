Man charged over Springvale shooting

A man has been charged over a non-fatal shooting in Springvale last month.

Armed Crime Squad detectives, with help of the Special Operations Group, arrested a 32-year-old Braybrook man in Braybrook on 12 December.

He was charged with intentionally causing serious injury, recklessly causing serious injury, reckless conduct endangering life, firearms offences, possessing proceeds of crime and drug trafficking.

He was expected to face Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 December.

Police say the victim was discovered in an abandoned building on Newcomen Road in Springvale about 2pm on Saturday 25 November.

The 39-year-old was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A 25-year-old man and 38-year-old woman inside the building were not physically injured.

Police say that the shooting was targeted.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au