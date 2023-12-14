Council by-election set for March

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A date has been set for a council by-election to replace former mayor Eden Foster.

Yarraman Ward voters will decide the replacement City of Greater Dandenong councillor by postal ballot.

They will be mailed ballot packs from 20 February 2024, with postal voting to close on 8 March.

Foster vacated the single-member ward when she was elected as a Labor MP in the Mulgrave state by-election in November.

She replaced long-serving Mulgrave MP and former Premier Daniel Andrews.

Yarraman Ward covers parts of Noble Park and Dandenong between the railway line, Princes Highway, Bowmore Road and Robinson Street.

Voting is compulsory for state-enrolled voters. Enrolment closes on 12 January.

Candidate nominations open on 1 February and close on 6 February.

The by-election comes seven months ahead of a general council election in October 2024.