Boys arrested over fast-food holdups

Two boys have been arrested following an alleged crime spree including an armed hold-up at a Keysborough fast-food outlet.

Dandenong Crime Investigation Unit detectives say three males produced edged weapons and demanded cash at the restaurant on Cheltenham Road just before 1am on 11 December.

One of the males allegedly demanded a worker to open a safe and the trio took cash from cash registers.

They fled in a silver MG wagon believed to have been stolen along with a red Skoda Superb wagon and black Skodia Fabia sedan from a property in Kinlock Avenue, Murrumbeena on the night of 9 December.

The same males performed another alleged armed robbery at a fast-food outlet on Egret Drive, Chelsea Heights about 1.40am on 13 December.

Wielding edged weapons, they made threats to an off-duty staff member before fleeing the scene with cash and a stolen credit card, police say.

It is believed they fled in a silver vehicle, believed to be the stolen MG, last seen travelling east towards Springvale Road.

No one was physically injured during the armed robberies.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Sheridan Way, Roxburgh Park about 11.15am on Thursday 14 December.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in Jubilee Street, Seymour about 3.30pm on the same day.

They are being questioned by police.

Any information or dashcam/CCTV footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au