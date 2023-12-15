Cheers and jeers as tree law passed

by Sahar Foladi

A law to protect trees on private land in Greater Dandenong has officially passed.

The local law passed the “exhibition process” and is now “certified” to be gazetted and rolled out into the community after its initial endorsement by councillors mid-year.

Under the law, residents will have to generally apply for a permit to remove trees on their land of 40-centimetres-plus diameter at 1.4 metres above ground level.

A $3698.40 fine applies for removing a protected tree on private property without a permit.

At a council meeting on 11 December, councillors Tim Dark and Bob Milkovic rose to oppose the “selfish law” as they’ve done previously with Cr Dark stating this local law goes against his “core beliefs”.

“A core belief I have is a person’s right to their property and right to enjoy it however they seem fit.”

He also mentioned the number of trees that have been felled in a rush before the law came into effect.

“I’d be interested to see what the canopy cover would be in the next report. Because what I’ve seen since this has gone out in the community, a lot of trees have been felled – a significant amount.

“Just over the weekend I saw about 50 gum trees cut down off a person’s private property because they were worried this local law would come into place very soon.”

Meanwhile, councillor Rhonda Garad urged everyone to “let’s get on with it.”

“There is nothing new or different about this law than when it was passed last time.

“Let’s finally stop being ashamed of our tree canopy (rate) going backwards less than eight per cent. This is a no-brainer.”

According to the council, the local law is needed to protect and enhance the municipality’s declining tree canopy rate – lifting it to 15 per cent.

“There is a great deal of evidence and science behind this … Scientists are very clear and very certain that climate is altering to an extent that will not allow humans to flourish,” Cr Garad said.

“It is so fortunate that the majority of people in this room understand science and are committed to doing what they can to protect our community.”

Councillor Bob Milkovic slammed the item as “selfish law.”

He also argued Dandenong North with a canopy coverage of 17 per cent would not be enough to counteract the “moonscapes” in Dandenong South and Keysborough South.

“This law will not stop the developers from cutting down the trees and develop the land. They’ll just pay the fine and we’ll still lose canopy coverage.

“The people who have constantly helped with the canopy coverage are now disadvantaged. Because even to trim the trees, you need a level 3 arborist at the cost of $300 to the pensioners who have consistently planted and nurtured trees in their backyard.”

He refers to his argument that the trees on private lands were actually planted by the residents themselves and not the council, saying the law is “imposed on residents for no particular reason.”

“I’ve spoken to a great number of residents from my ward and they’re all very proud of their backyards but they would also like the freedom to cut down the trees if they deem necessary.

“So who gives council now the right and control of private land?”

“Instead of punishing and enforcing people to follow the law, how about we encourage people to do it?”

After tremendous public interest and advocacy from the Greater Dandenong Environment Group, its members clapped in support of the law’s progress.