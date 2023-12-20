Level-crossing redesign still ‘dangerous’

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A redesign of the controversial level-crossing project in Progress Street, Dandenong South has been dismissed as still “damn dangerous” by heavy-transport businesses.

The State Government stated on 18 December that it would widen Fowler Road to “safely” cater for over-dimensional B-double trucks – in response to industry concerns.

Surrounding businesses including Australia Post have steadfastly opposed the project, which will close Progress Street to traffic.

Vehicles will be diverted onto a new road bridge on Fowler Road and a new signalized intersection at South Gippsland Highway.

According to the Government, traffic assessments show the new bridge and Fowler Road upgrades will safely accommodate oversized trucks.

But Andrew Hamer, managing director of nearby business Pakaflex, says the twisting Fowler Road filled with heavy-goods driveways was not “suitable” for connecting more than 6000 vehicles a day.

He called for the release of the Government’s “actual plans” including traffic assessments.

“With the huge traffic flow, Fowler Road is effectively being assigned a new purpose as a ‘trunk connector’ and is in fact not suitable for that task.

“Asking A (road-train)/B & Super-B doubles to transit 40-odd active heavy goods driveways to service a major distribution hub area (including Australia Post’s biggest distribution centre) is simply silly.

“This solution is damn dangerous and connects us to the most congested road in Dandenong (South Gippsland Highway).”

Colin Smith of JDN Monocrane said he’d been advised his truck fleet should use escort vehicles to navigate the road, while also to cross South Gippsland Highway’s median strip on the “wrong side of the lights”.

Over-dimensional vehicles were not going to get around the corner at the Fowler Road-Progress Street bridge, he said.

“There will be head-on collisions on the bridge and all the way up Fowler Road.”

According to official stats, there had so far been no crashes at the so-called “dangerous” boom gates, Smith said.

“Everyone in this area would prefer a level crossing. We’d rather they did nothing – or wait until there’s money to do it properly with a rail-under or road-over solution.”

The Level Crossing Removal Project stated Fowler Road would be widened from eight metres to 10 by creating “new indented on-street parking” on the north side of the road,

A pedestrian or cycling path is not included in the design but “these works do not preclude one from being built in the future”.

“Following engagement with the community and business owners, Fowler Road will be widened and upgraded, making it safer and more accessible for all road users,” an LCRP spokesperson said.

“We are closing the Progress Street level crossing to ease congestion and soon make the Pakenham Line boom gate-free – changing the way people travel for the better.”

Transport Infrastructure Minister Danny Pearson said: “We will continue to engage with local businesses and the community as the project progresses and we thank people for their patience as we get on with the work.”

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the Fowler Road widening was an “important upgrade for the precinct and will improve safety and efficiency for road users”.

“We are getting on with removing dangerous level crossings, which will ease congestion and make Dandenong South’s roads safer.”

Major works are scheduled for early 2024, with the level crossing closed by 2025.