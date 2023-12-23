Christmas cookie gift jars

For a Christmas gift that’s full of fun and handmade, this Christmas cookie jar recipe from Dairy Australia is a great present for teachers, neighbours, friends and family. They’re easy enough to make, look fantastic and if you’re making a bundle in one sitting then it’ll keep the kids creative for an afternoon.

Starting off, figure out how many jars you’ll be filling and make sure they fit everything in, a 1 litre jar with lid and seal should do the trick. You’ll also need gift tags to attach on the side to write on coking instructions and a sweet festive message to go along with it.

Ingredients

For gift jar

340g self raising flour, sifted

pinch salt

160g brown sugar

65g dried cranberries

75g dried apricots, roughly chopped

80g white chocolate, roughly chopped

80g dark chocolate, roughly chopped

For baking

125g butter, melted

2 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten

Method

Starting with the flour, evenly layer the flour, salt, sugar, cranberries, apricot, white chocolate and dark chocolate firmly in a 1 litre jar with lid and seal.

Using a ribbon, tie on a gift tag with the following directions: Just mix in 125g melted butter and 2 extra-large eggs. Roll into balls and place on lined baking trays 4cm apart. Flatten slightly and bake at 170°C for 16 to 20 mins. Cool on wire racks.