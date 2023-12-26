Cooking … Apple, walnut and tuna waldorf salad

Recipe developed by Sarah Leung and Amanda Wong for Nuts for Life
10 MIN PREP TIME
NO COOK TIME
SERVES 3 PEOPLE
20g NUTS PER SERVE
Ingredients
· 1 can tuna in water, drained (~130g)
· 3 tbsp Greek yoghurt
· Juice from half orange
· 15g raisins
· 1/2 cup celery, diced (70g)
· 60g walnuts, chopped
· 1 small red apple, julienned
· 50g grapes, halved
· 3 sprigs dill
· 1 sprig parsley, chopped
· Salt and pepper to taste
· 9 lettuce leaves
Method
1. In a large bowl, stir together Greek yoghurt, orange juice, salt and pepper.
2. Add all the other ingredients to the bowl and toss gently to combine.
3. Scoop 2 tablespoons of salad into each lettuce cup.
Tips
Walnuts can be replaced with pecans.