It’s better to be prepared

By Holly McGuinness

If you live in a region that’s at risk to bushfire, ensure you, your family and property are prepared should the worst happen this bushfire season.

The Victorian Building Authority state building surveyor, Andrew Cialini said Victoria is one of the most bushfire prone areas in the world, making it all the more important to be prepared.

“Don’t wait until it’s too late, start updating your survival plans now and get your home ready for fire season,” he said.

He suggests clearing gutters, installing leaf-guards and protecting evaporative coolers with properly sized metal bushfire screens, seal external walls and eaves with silicon, use silicon weather strips, draught excluders and cover vents with metal bushfire mesh.

The Country Fire Authority (CFA) also urges people to have a plan in place for if a fire hits, including having a decided upon evacuation point, exit plan and emergency bag ready.

They suggest having an emergency pack ready, including important documents, fresh water, hoses, a flash light with spare batteries, a radio and a hard copy map of evacuation routes, including a backup incase those decided upon are blocked by fire

In getting your property ready, cut back dead or decaying foliage, trim edges, tidy fallen branches and swap flammable mulch for pebbles.

Do not keep piles of dead foliage on your property either, this can be disposed via council provided green waste bins.

If approved by your local council, you can burn off unwanted organic matter, notify neighbours, check weather conditions and register the burn with the Emergency Services Telecommunications Authority (ESTA).

Sealing door frame gaps, windows and roofing, install mesh metal fly screens instead of plastic and ensure hose access is possible underneath decking incase of ignition from risky falling embers and high winds.

The CFA also suggests utilising non-combustible material around the home, such as door sills, window frames, decking and roof insulation.

Don’t forget to cater to any pets either, have a plan for where they will go should you have to leave

For additional tips or information visit: https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/